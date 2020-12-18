Championship coach wins Friday Night Football Fever Coach of the Year Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask went undefeated and won a state championship, so the next logical thing for him is to become the Friday Night Football Fever Coach of the Year.

“It’s a credit to our entire team and all the hard work they put in, and I give them all the credit,” Mask said.

of course we have masks and the mountain dew mask there, it’s been a weird year for you guys but you pulled it off… an undefeated season during a pandemic, something we will remember forever?

The 2020 season was a memorable one. St. Paul’s managed to go undefeated and win a state championship.

“It’s a bad year for everybody involved as far as the health in our country, but it’s good to have something positive in 2020, and with the things we had to go through, this is a fitting way to end it with a state championship,” Mask said. “Our kids, I can’t say enough about our kids and how they bought in the fact of staying safe and doing the right thing. So 2020, overall no, but for St. Paul’s, pretty good.”

2020 has been a good year for Mask, with the Super 7s and coaching in the Alabama Mississippi All Star game.

“I went to the office today, it seemed like nine months. I think in the coming days we’ll reflect on it, but right now we are gloating and floating and enjoying it,” Mask said.

Mask was also inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s a year i’ll look back on this with great memories,” Mask said.

