Blount High School defensive duo signs with Auburn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pair of Blount defenders are heading to Auburn.
Defensive lineman Lee Hunter and cornerback Armani Diamond both signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.
Because Leopards Always Lead The Way 💜🤍💜 #L4L pic.twitter.com/5NUoUSRm8Z— Blount Football (@MTB_Football) December 16, 2020
Hunter is a 5-star prospect, and is one of the highest rated recruits in Auburn’s class.
Welcome to The Plains, @The_Fridge7!— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 16, 2020
Bringing a high motor with an all-star skill set to the Tigers' defensive line. pic.twitter.com/qcVvj2aIie
Diamond previously committed to Louisiana Tech in May. The corner flipped to Auburn on Wednesday.
Welcome to The Plains, @ad_diamond!— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 16, 2020
Talented defensive back that possesses a nose for the football and playmaking ability. pic.twitter.com/RitmuEWo44
Blount’s Jarris Williams also signed with Troy on Wednesday.
MORE LOCAL SPORTS