Blount High School defensive duo signs with Auburn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pair of Blount defenders are heading to Auburn.

Defensive lineman Lee Hunter and cornerback Armani Diamond both signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Hunter is a 5-star prospect, and is one of the highest rated recruits in Auburn’s class.

Diamond previously committed to Louisiana Tech in May. The corner flipped to Auburn on Wednesday.

Blount’s Jarris Williams also signed with Troy on Wednesday.

