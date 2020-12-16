Blount High School defensive duo signs with Auburn

Armani Diamond previously committed to Louisiana Tech in May. The corner flipped to Auburn on Wednesday.

Posted:

Courtesy: Principal Jerome Woods Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pair of Blount defenders are heading to Auburn.

Defensive lineman Lee Hunter and cornerback Armani Diamond both signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Hunter is a 5-star prospect, and is one of the highest rated recruits in Auburn’s class.

Blount’s Jarris Williams also signed with Troy on Wednesday.

