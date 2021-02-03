Baker’s La’Dareyen Craig signs with South Carolina

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One of the late surprises from National Signing Day came from Baker High School.

Three-star cornerback La’Dareyen Craig received late offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina and Oregon State. On Wednesday, Craig signed his letter of intent to play at South Carolina.

“I think he fits in great at South Carolina,” said Baker football coach Steve Normand. “He’s long and has great ball skills, he’ll be a great fit there. South Carolina is also doing a great job producing some of the best defensive backs around here.”

“We had seven individuals sign today and probably three more next week, it’s just a great opportunity for these young men to go to the next level and represent Baker,” said Coach Normand.