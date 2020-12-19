Alabama recruit Deontae Lawson takes home 2020 FNFF Player of the Year Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deontae Lawson from Mobile Christian is our 2020 Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Year.

“Hey man, you deserve this award. I’m proud of you and the work you put in Roll Tide!” said Demouy Kennedy, 2019 FNFF Player of the Year.

Congratulatory words from Demouy Kennedy who is now at Alabama. Lawson also will be playing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Zaxby’s Cam Bellotte has been going to campuses all over with WKRG News 5 Sports all season long, and Friday was the day Lawson found out he is the Player of the Year winner.

“We’ve had fun this year being a sponsor and we’re glad WKRG allows us to do that. We’re looking forward to presenting this award,” Bellotte said.

Lawson is joining Tyler johnston, Kadarius Toney, Julio Jones. This year, we’re at Mobile Christian to honor Deontae Lawson, the great linebacker with over 100 tackles 15 tackles for a loss and 3 forced fumbles.

“We’re just so happy to have him here,” said Ronnie Cottrell, Mobile Christian coach.

“He’s a leader, and as a coach, you only have a few players like him during your career.”

“It’s amazing knowing the work I put in and now it’s paying off,” Lawson said. “It’s a blessing to be here, I didn’t expect this. I’m grateful,” Lawson said.

