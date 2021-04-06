AHSAA adds girl’s flag football as sanctioned sport

Alabama joins Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska in officially offering girl's flag football as a high school sport.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting this fall, the AHSAA will offer girl’s flag football as an officially sanctioned high school sport.

The sport will be offered in partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and NFL FLAG. Alabama joins Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska in officially offering girl’s flag football as a high school sport.

“We are thrilled to see girls’ flag football continue to expand outside of Georgia. The goal has always been to grow the game,” says Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay. “The need and desire for more girls’ programming is there, and we are really excited the Alabama High School Athletic Association has agreed to add the sport and can now give young women more opportunities to play sports in high school. We look forward to seeing how far and wide we can expand the game of girls’ flag football together.”

The season is scheduled to culminate in December, with the championship game being played during the Super 7’s.

