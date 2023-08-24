MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wait is over as six local high schools took it to the gridiron on Thursday night to kick off the 2023 high school football season.

Fairhope took down Spanish Fort in a game that came down to the wire, 17-14.

Gulf Shores lit up the scoreboard against St. Michael, winning 41-20 while Daphne blanked Murphy on the road, 19-0.

The Friday night slate includes matchups such as St. Paul’s at UMS-Wright – our game of the week, Theodore at Baker, Elberta at Bayside ACA., Chickasaw at Leflore and Libscomb ACA at Saraland, which will air on ESPN.