Hazel Green Lady Trojans win third straight 6A state championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Hazel Green Lady Trojans are back to back to back state champions.

On Saturday the two-time defending state champions went head to head against the McAdory Yellow Jackets in the 6A state championship.

At the half, Hazel Green was leading McAdory 16-14.

Hazel Green was trailing McAdory as they entered the fourth quarter, but the Trojans dug in their heels to snag the win.

The Lady Trojans won 40-34 to earn their third state title in a row.

CAN YOU SAY 3 PEAT?? @HGHSGirlsBBall wins the 6A state championship for the third straight year!! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vtViWR4UV5 — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) February 29, 2020

