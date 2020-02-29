Hazel Green Lady Trojans win third straight 6A state championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Hazel Green Lady Trojans are back to back to back state champions.

On Saturday the two-time defending state champions went head to head against the McAdory Yellow Jackets in the 6A state championship.

At the half, Hazel Green was leading McAdory 16-14.

Hazel Green was trailing McAdory as they entered the fourth quarter, but the Trojans dug in their heels to snag the win.

The Lady Trojans won 40-34 to earn their third state title in a row.

