Hazel Green Lady Trojans win third straight 6A state championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Hazel Green Lady Trojans are back to back to back state champions.
On Saturday the two-time defending state champions went head to head against the McAdory Yellow Jackets in the 6A state championship.
At the half, Hazel Green was leading McAdory 16-14.
Hazel Green was trailing McAdory as they entered the fourth quarter, but the Trojans dug in their heels to snag the win.
The Lady Trojans won 40-34 to earn their third state title in a row.
