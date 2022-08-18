FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores High School junior Ronnie Royal scored 3 touchdowns to lead the Dolphins to a 34-27 victory over Philip Rivers’ St. Michael Catholic High Cardinals in the season opener.
Royal scored on a pass reception and rushed for 2 touchdowns, one a 55-yard run.
The Cardinals scored the games first touchdown after recovering an onside kick to start the game.
