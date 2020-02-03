Gulf Coast natives Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks named to NFL’s ‘Top 100’ at Super Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Gulf Coast natives were honored in Miami Sunday at Super Bowl LIV. Emmitt Smith and Derrick Brooks were selected as two of the NFL’s top 100 players of all time.

In a special ceremony before the game, the former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame running back and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker were on the field during the “NFL 100” announcement.

Smith, born in Pensacola, is a former graduate of Escambia County High School. After attending the University of Florida, Smith went on to rush for 18,355 yards over the course of 15 NFL seasons, and he won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

@EmmittSmith22 Pensacola in the house as two of its athletes are on the #NFL All 100 Team! pic.twitter.com/yYqX79FGYf — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) February 2, 2020

Brooks is a graduate of Washington High School in Pensacola, and he attended Florida State University after high school. Brooks was an eleven time Pro-bowler and a one time Super Bowl champion as a Tampa Buccaneer.

