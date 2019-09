Central State takes on Alabama A&M this Saturday at Ladd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast Challenge is back!

This year, Central State will take on Alabama A&M at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kick off is this Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

The party starts on Wednesday with a kick off concert at Cathedral Square. Organizers say they’re hoping to put together one of the largerst ‘Cupid Shuffle’ dance parties ever.

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. there will be a gameday parade as well.