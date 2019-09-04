Goldschmidt named third greatest BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears ending a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time.

#3

Paul Goldschmidt 1B (2011)

Drafted in 2009, the Texas native began the 2011 season in Mobile. He had a .306 batting average, with 30 home runs, and 94 RBIs in 103 games played through the end of July, leading all minor leaguers in home runs and RBIs. He was called up to the Diamondbacks on August 1st. After the season, Goldschmidt was named the Diamondbacks’ player of the year, a Baseball America first-team Minor League All-Star, Class AA all-star first baseman, Southern League all-star first baseman, and the Southern League’s Most Valuable Player. Goldschmidt is a six-time MLB All-Star. He led the National League in home runs and runs batted in during the 2013 season. He has won the National League Hank Aaron Award, Gold Glove Award, and Silver Slugger Award. Goldschmidt has twice finished runner-up for the NL Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, in 2013 and 2015. He now plays for St. Louis.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds

# 9 Player – Matt Clement

#8 Player – Pat Corbin

#7 Player – Trevor Bauer

#6 Player – Jason Bay

#5 Player – Carlos Gonzalez

#4 Player – Justin Upton









