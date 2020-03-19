Golden Knights donate $500K to help staff, part-time employees at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights announced Thursday that the team is donating $500,000 to staff and part-time employees at T-Mobile Arena who are being impacted because all games through the end of the season were paused. The Knights had four regular season home games remaining.
“Knights are the epitome of the warrior class. Our foundational principals are centered on helping people in need and defending those who cannot defend themselves,” the Twitter statement reads.
In addition, Knights goalie and a fan favorite Marc-Andre Fleury is also making a $100,000 donation to help those impacted employees. He posted, “As players we truly appreciate all the employees who work so hard in making the Fortress the best place to play in the NHL.”
