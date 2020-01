Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Georgia State’s Justin Roberts scored 20 points to lead the Panthers to 72-63 win over South Alabama at the Mitchell Center, ending USA’s 3-game winning streak.

South’s Josh Ajayi had a double-double, scoring 19 points to go with 10 rebounds. The Jags fell to 11-8 overall and 4-4 in the Sun Belt.

The Jags will host Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon at 3 pm at the Mitchell Center. The South Alabama women beat Georgia State in Atlanta, 81 to 64.

