Update on Saints first practice in pads

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints held their first of 14 padded practices Monday and of the 80-man roster, four players were absent.

Tino Ellis, Josh Hill, Andrus Peat, Anthony Chickillo were not at practice.

Head coach Sean Payton said they are monitoring Hill’s minor injury, saying it is just a tweak that they are mindful of. Payton believes Hill is close to being back on the field.

Over to the competition at center, second year offensive lineman Erik McCoy was working at center with the first team Monday, while first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz was at right guard. The two will rotate at center and guard throughout the remainder of training camp.

With Peat not at practice, Nick Easton worked at left guard.

Payton said he was pleased with quarterback Jameis Winston and noted his great attitude and work ethic.

