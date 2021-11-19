Stop the run; Saints prepare for Eagles in Philly

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts during warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints pass the halfway mark through season. As they enter Week 11, the Who Dat will face an Eagles team that is 0-4 on their home turf.



The Saints have not lost three games in a row in since 2016. The key ingredient to winning this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field will be stopping the run.

“Their offense is unique relative to the run design. It’s been real productive the last three, four, five weeks, they’ve been running it as well as anyone. Your eye discipline and scheme determining how you want to defend the zone read and then the play action that comes off of it,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“They (Eagles) have done a good job with explosive plays. Obviously they have added some new weapons in the offseason. You are seeing Devonta Smith, (Dallas) Goedert, (Jalen) Reagor, all the receivers run well. Defensively, the discipline within the framework of what they’re doing, unique to anything in the last call it six, eight weeks, a completely different run design,” said Payton.

Both teams are second in their divisions standings. The Saints are favored to win this matchup, but we will see how it all plays out in Philadelphia on Sunday.