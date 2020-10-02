Six Saints ruled out against Detroit

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Jared Cook, Marcus Davenport, Janoris Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, and Michael Thomas have all been ruled out for Saints game against the Detroit Lions on the road.

Full game status list:

Saints

  • G Andrus Peat (ankle) – out
  • TE Jared Cook (groin) – out 
  • CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) – out 
  • DE Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe) – out 
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) – out 
  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle) – out 
  • LB Chase Hansen (hip) – questionable

Lions

  • CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) – questionable
  • TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring) – questionable
  • DL Da’Shawn Hand (chest) – questionable
  • S C.J. Moore (calf) – out
  • CB Darryl Roberts (hip) – questionable
  • LB Christian Jones (knee) – questionable

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories