Saints WR Emmanuel Butler competing for a spot on 53-man roster

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Second year wide receiver Emmanuel Butler was placed on the Saints practice squad in 2019 and has made strides this past week in training camp to catch the eye of head coach Sean Payton.

As the 53-man roster deadline approaches this week, Bulter assures that he has a better understanding of the offense and knows the expectations are high.

“I feel like I have a way better understanding of the playbook,” said Bulter. “I’m still learning, still have a lot more areas that I’d like to grow in, but I feel like I took a very big step, especially in learning and being able to understand everything that’s going on.”

The Saints currently have 10 wide receivers on the roster which includes veterans Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler.

Saturday at 3pm central time is the deadline for NFL clubs to make roster cuts.

For more on the story, click the video provided.