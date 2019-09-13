Saints vs. Rams; Just another Week 2, early season match-up

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will kickoff against each other this Sunday in L.A. for the fifth time in the last two seasons – albeit one of those games was a meaningless pre-season contest.

Their last meeting had plenty riding on it. How about a trip to the Super Bowl. The Rams made the trip with a 26-23 overtime win that, of course, came with much controversy because of that “pass interference no call” towards the end of regulation with the Saints looking to put the game away and secure their second trip to the Super Bowl.

Each team has won two and lost two in those games.

This early season meeting is one of the more anticipated games of this regular season with Saints fans looking to avenge that NFC Championship Game loss. For Saints players, it’s just another game.

It’s just game two on the 2019 schedule.

To hear from linebackers Craig Robertson and David Onyemata and tight end Jared Cook on the early season clash, click on the video above.

Kickoff from Los Angeles between the Saints and the Rams is set for 3:25 CDT.