Saints tackle Armstead on COVID-19 list, out vs Broncos

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tackle Terron Armstead #72 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 reserve list. That leaves Armstead ineligible for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

NFL players can be moved to a team’s COVID-19 list because of a positive test or because of known exposure to someone who has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Saints also have ruled out return specialist Deonte Harris for the game in Denver. Harris had been listed as questionable a day earlier because of neck injury that kept him out of practice this past week.