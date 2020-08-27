Saints see Super Bowl as the only bar for success in 2020

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to quarterback Drew Brees during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins sees his new team as one that has underachieved in recent playoff campaigns.

New Orleans’ 37 victories during the past three regular seasons exceeds any other NFL team during that span. Jenkins says the Saints have so much talent that he struggles to see how the three-time defending NFC South champs didn’t make one of the past few Super Bowls.

Now Saints veterans openly say they view this season as Super Bowl or bust.

Time is short as it will also be 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees’ 20th and possibly final NFL season.

