Saints release 9 players ahead of roster deadline

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints have terminated the contract of wide receiver Maurice Harris.

The Saints have also waived defensive end Gus Cumberlander, wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, defensive back Chris Johnson, wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, guard/tackle Adrian Magee, running back Taquan Mizzell, defensive back Deatrick Nichols and fullback Ricky Ortiz.

Magee started at left guard for LSU during the Tigers 2019 National Championship run.

This brings the Saints roster size to 81.

The deadline for NFL teams to cut down their roster to 80, is August 16th.

As of Sunday, the Saints haven’t had any players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.