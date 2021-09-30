Saints’ passing paucity not a problem for Winston, Payton

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Saints won 23-21. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says coach Sean Payton is teaching him new ways to win.

Winston says it’s different for a team not to rely more on his throwing arm to move the ball. But he also says it’s worth it because New Orleans has demonstrated it can win with running and defense in two of the first three weeks of the season. Winston ranks 32nd in the NFL in yards passing per game with 129. But the last time he led the NFL in passing with Tampa Bay in 2019, the Buccaneers missed the playoffs and let Winston go.

(Story via The Associated Press)