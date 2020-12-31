Saints offense prepares for high turnover Panther defense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD.com) – The Saints beat the Panthers by just three points back in their Week 7 matchup, and as New Orleans prepares for a regular season finale rematch, the Black and Gold have seen an improving defense in Carolina.

“They play really fast, and they take the ball away. That’s always a key, key attribute of a good defense: You getting your hands on the ball, you getting the ball back to your offense. Those guys play extremely hard, extremely fast, and we got to do a great job of protecting the ball,” Saints left tackle Terron Armstead said.

The Panthers lead the NFL with 15 fumble recoveries, but even though Carolina is improving, New Orleans ran for 138 rushing yards in the 27-24 win. The Saints offense will face Carolina while on a hot streak running the football.

“I think we just have to keep playing our game. We’re going to go into this and prepare like we prepare every week. Drew said this a couple weeks ago. That from now on, every game is a playoff game. We need to treat it like that,” Saints right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk said.

