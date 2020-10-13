Saints not letting OT win mask errors

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints Monday night comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers was one of the poorer first half performances we’ve seen from the Black and Gold.

In the first half, New Orleans recorded just 34 rushing yards, one touchdown within the last minute of the second quarter, and the defense allowed LAC to go 3-3 in the red zone.

“It’s definitely things we still have to figure out. You know it’s hard to win in this league. Every week is a challenge, but you know some games are faster starts than others…it was a dirty, dirty, dirty game,” said Saints running back Alvin Kamara following the win.

