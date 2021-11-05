Saints look to go 22-9 against Falcons with Sean Payton

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints are about to play a very beatable 3-4 Atlanta Falcons team that is coming off a 19-13 loss to the Panthers. New Orleans on the other hand, goes into this weekend with some fire after a dominating 36-27 win over a good Tampa Bay team.

“We take a lot of pride in getting to any quarterback, we don’t discriminate and that’s a part of our DNA,” said veteran linebacker Demario Davis.

“You have to protect the quarterback in these guys were if you’re like us and you’re able to make teams one dimensional, and they’re forced to throw the ball, you have to be able to affect the quarterback or you’re going to be in trouble? And so it’s about understanding where their spots are, their favorite spots to throw the ball and having good games plan to get in there,” said Davis.

Nine year New Orleans Saints tackle, Terron Armstead, is very familiar with this rivalry game.

“Oh, man, a lot of history, a lot of great games and not so much back and forth in my opinion. We’ve been on top throughout my career, but it’s always a great week leading up fans get into it. Just a great week of NFL football,” said Armstead.

The Falcons lead the all-time series 52-51, however New Orleans is 21-9 against Atlanta since Sean Payton was hired in 2006.



The Saints will also have an opportunity to move into a first place tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are on their bye week.