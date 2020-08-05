Saints long-time punter finding perspective amid uncertainty of 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – As this new look training camp continues in Metairie for the Saints, there is still a lot of questions to be answered and what players are willing to give up to play on Sundays.

“Coach (Sean Payton) did a great job the other day in our team meeting just talking about would you treat now any different than if it was Week 17 and we had a chance to lock up the one seed,” said Saints long-time punter Thomas Morstead. “How would you view that in your mind as far as your behaviors? Would you be willing to miss the NFC Championship game or the Super Bowl because you were out taking any sort of chance to get COVID and you just have to be forced to miss the game. Things like that, I think really put things into perspective for us as players.”

For more on the story, click the video provided.