Saints depth and young talent on offense shines in 27-24 win

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Heading into the Panthers vs. Saints game, questions circulated around New Orleans offense and if they would have the firepower to compete with Carolina without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Sean Payton proved just how much depth they have on offense with Drew Brees finding 10 different receivers in the win, the most impressive being rookie Marquez Callaway.

Callaway led the team with eight receptions, good for 75 yards and almost recorded his first NFL touchdown had there not been an offensive pass interference penalty on the play.

