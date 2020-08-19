Saints back to helmets and shells for indoor practice

NEW ORLEANS, LA – For the Saints second day of the contract integration period, the team practiced indoors and in helmets and shells.

The same four players who were absent Monday (Tino Ellis, Josh Hill, Andrus Peat, Anthony Chickillo), were also absent today.

Saints newest signee, TE Ethan Wolf was at practice. This signing doesn’t come as much of a surprise with Josh Hill out with a tweak.

Quarterback's Drew Brees and Taysom Hill got the majority of the snaps during "team" periods, with Jameis Winston coming in for two snaps during the final team period and going 1-for-2 during that time.

Running back Ty Montgomery was the offensive player of the day. Head coach Sean Payton mentioned his versatility stands out so far in camp.

