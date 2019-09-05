Saints add LB strength with trade for Kiko Alonso

A week before the regular season begins, the New Orleans Saints might’ve gotten stronger at the linebacker position trading with the Miami Dolphins for Kiko Alonso.

The University of Oregon product joins his fourth team in his six year career having played the last three in Miami where he registered 355 tackles, six forced fumbles, eleven pass deflections, five interceptions and one sack.

Alonso was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was, later, dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for running back LeSean McCoy.

To get Alonso the Saints sent linebacker Vince Biegel to the Dolphins.

A man of few words, Alonso likes to do his talking on the field pf play which was apparent during his first news scrum with the New Orleans media who cover the Saints.

He should be in the line-up when the Saints open the season at the Mercedes-Benz Dome Monday night against the Houston Texans.