Saints 3 Keys to Win vs Eagles

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 14: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints passes the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – First key to defeating the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is that the New Orleans Saints need to make sure they avoid penalties. If you watched the game against the Titans last weekend, you saw the ‘roughing the passer’ penalty wiped out the Saints interception in the endzone which set up Tennessee for a touchdown.

Second key is don’t drop the ball. Simple, but crucial. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway said it would take time for the wide outs and tight ends to adjust to quarterback Trevor Siemian, which it something New Orleans has been working on since the game against the Falcons.

Third and final key is play good early. The Saints have been showing up in just the fourth quarter or second half of their games rather than playing dominate football all four quarters. Coming out on top early will be imperative.