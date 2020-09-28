Penalties continue to plague Saints in 37-30 loss to Packers

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints entered Sunday night looking to limit penalties and clean up mistakes made in the secondary, neither of the two happened in New Orleans loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night in the Superdome.

New Orleans committed eight penalties for 83 yards. Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints committed 10 penalties for 129 yards.

Despite the mistakes made, Saints running back Alvin Kamara went off for close to 200 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

