OFFICIAL: Saints Sign DE Cameron Jordan To a Three-Year Extension

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 28: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game agains the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have signed DE Cameron Jordan to a three-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. With the extension, Jordan is under contract with the Saints for five years through the 2023 season.

The 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan has recorded 70.5 sacks since 2012, ranked sixth in the NFL over that period. Overall in eight seasons, Jordan has appeared in 128 games with 127 starts, never missing a contest. He has posted career totals of 504 stops (310 solo), 71.5 quarterback takedowns, two interceptions, 46 passes defensed, ten forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. He’s also appeared in eight (seven starts) career postseason games, tallying 30 tackles (21 solo), 4.5 sacks and five passes defensed, the club’s all-time leader in takedowns in the playoffs. Jordan has been selected as a defensive team captain for the last four seasons and to four Pro Bowls, the only Saints defensive lineman to be selected to the league’s all-star game four times. Jordan has been an Associated Press All-Pro selection for the last two seasons.

Jordan opened up all 16 games in 2018 for the seventh consecutive season. He recorded 12.0 sacks, 49 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six passes defensed, finishing the season with 71.5 career sacks, moving him past Will Smith onto fourth place on the club’s all-time sack list. Jordan led the team in takedowns for the fourth straight season and sixth time in eight campaigns.

The son of 13-year National Football League veteran Steve Jordan, the Chandler, Ariz. native has been one of the club’s most active players in the community since coming to the Saints, participating in several community initiatives on virtually every Tuesday during the season, taking particular interest in the physical and mental development of youth and with emphasis on education. In 2017, he was selected as the team’s “Man of the Year” and was the club nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

(Press Release Provided by the New Orleans Saints)

