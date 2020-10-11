NFL announces schedule changes



The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The team by team changes:

Denver Broncos

Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

New England Patriots

Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Los Angeles Chargers

Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8

New York Jets

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

The updated weekly schedules (all times ET):

Week 5

Sunday, October 11

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

1:00 PM

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 PM

CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets

1:00 PM

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team

1:00 PM

FOX

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

4:05 PM

FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

4:25 PM

CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

4:25 PM

CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, October 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

8:15 PM

ESPN

Tuesday, October 13

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

7:00 PM

CBS

Week 5 Byes: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots

Week 6

Sunday, October 18

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM

FOX

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM

FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

1:00 PM

FOX

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

1:00 PM

CBS

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

1:00 PM

FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 PM

CBS

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM

CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

1:00 PM

CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

4:05 PM

CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 PM

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, October 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

5:00 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

8:15 PM

ESPN



Week 6 Byes: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

Week 7

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, October 25

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 PM

FOX

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM

CBS

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans

1:00 PM

FOX

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

1:00 PM

FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

1:00 PM

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

1:00 PM

CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

1:00 PM

FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 PM

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

4:25 PM

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 PM

CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

4:25 PM

CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, October 26

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 7 Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings​

Week 8

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, November 1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM

CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions

1:00 PM

CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

1:00 PM

FOX

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 PM

CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins

1:00 PM

FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

4:05 PM

CBS

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

4:25 PM

FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 PM

FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, November 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 8 Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team

Week 10

Thursday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, November 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM

FOX

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

FOX

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions

1:00 PM

FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

1:00 PM

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM

FOX

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 PM

CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

4:05 PM

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

4:05 PM

CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 PM

FOX

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

4:25 PM

FOX

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, November 16

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 10 Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets

Week 11

Thursday, November 19

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon



Sunday, November 22

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

FOX

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

1:00 PM

CBS

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM

FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM

CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team

1:00 PM

CBS

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos

4:05 PM

CBS

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM

CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

4:25 PM

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, November 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 11 Byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers