The New Orleans Saints today announced the date and time of their Week Two preseason contest at the Green Bay Packers to finalize their 2022 slate.

New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans on Sat., August 13 at 7 p.m. CT and then will face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Fri. Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints and Packers have met nine times overall in the preseason, with this matchup marking the first preseason game between the clubs to take place in Green Bay since 2015. New Orleans closes out the preseason, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Fri. Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.

The entire Saints preseason slate can be viewed regionally on the Gray Television network of stations, the club’s preseason television partner, locally in the New Orleans area on WVUE-FOX 8 (entire network below).

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV _

Aug. 13 at Houston Texans 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray TV

Aug. 19 at Green Bay Packers 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray TV

Aug. 26 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray TV

All three preseason games can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).

(Release via the New Orleans Saints)