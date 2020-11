NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Since the 2017 NFL season, Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones have come in contact with one another often on the field.

The two are both highly respected for their game. Jones currently leads the Falcons defense in tackles for loss and has been a headache for running backs so far this season.

For more on the story, click the video provided.