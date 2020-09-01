Malcom Brown on practicing in empty Superdome: ‘It’s kind of surreal’

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saturday night, the Saints got a glimpse of what their new normal will look like this season, at least for week one, after practicing in an empty Dome.

I asked Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown if the team was able to get a feel for what game one will be like when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without fans in attendance.

“I don’t think you’ll really be able to get a grasp into you’re in there on that first Sunday and actually get to fill everything with the other team being there,” said Brown.

