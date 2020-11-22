LIVE POSTGAME: Saints talk about win vs Falcons

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Holidays
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Busch releases beer made for dogs
The Butterball helpline is getting tons of questions from new cooks. Here’s what they are asking
Video
Watch Live: Suspect still at large after 8 were injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall
Live
Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
The Big Game
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘See ya next year:’ Burrow injury derails Bengals season
Henry’s TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24
Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island
Browns survive without Garrett, down Eagles in steady rain
Special Reports
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Splashdown Pensacola: SpaceX Return
Rescan: WKRG and Gulf Coast CW are Moving Frequencies
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
News 5 Investigates
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Surviving Breast Cancer
Taking a Toll
Women’s Health
Community
5 Things You Need To Know
All In Patriotic Pledge
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Magical Christmas Toy Drive
Mark Your Calendar
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
TMZ
Right This Minute
Top Stories
Rouses “FRIENDSGIVING” Food Drive
Gallery
Top Stories
Mobile Christmas tree lighting Friday
Video
Top Stories
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
Video
Building the Bat Mask with GCCW Super Fan Martha Howard
Two local families hope to win nationwide adoption contest
Video
Port of Pensacola’s successes to be featured on national TV show
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
LIVE POSTGAME: Saints talk about win vs Falcons
Geaux Black and Gold
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Nov 22, 2020 / 03:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2020 / 03:31 PM CST
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS
Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS
Download the WKRG News APP for Android
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Florida rapper made music, then fatally shot 2 men
12-year-old Philadelphia boy shot, killed while answering a knock at the door
UPDATE: “Prognosis poor” for Sperm Whale Stranded in Mobile Bay
Video
UPDATE: Sperm Whale sighted close to shore in Montrose; prognosis poor
Video
Trump team requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race