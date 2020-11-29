LIVE BLOG: Saints battle Broncos at Mile High

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 29: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints scrambles under pressure from DeMarcus Walker #57 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Check back throughout the game for the latest updates between the New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos…

2nd Quarter:

Taysom Hill gets the Saints on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown rush around the right end. The Who Dat chewed up 8:01 on a 13-play, 74-yard scoring drive. Saints lead 7-0

With 5:31 left in the first half, the Saints defense has held the Broncos to just one first down on 26 offensive snaps for Denver.

1st Quarter:

Both teams off to slow starts offensively, as the quarter ends with no score.

Pregame:

Teams announce the following lineup changes for the game..

INACTIVES
DENVER BRONCOS
#26 CB Kevin Toliver II

#36 S Trey Marshall\

#42 OLB Mark Barron

#52 G Netane Muti


NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
#11 WR/RS Deonte Harris

#15 QB Trevor Siemian

#25 CB Ken Crawley

#45 TE Garrett Griffin

#75 G/T Andrus Peat

#88 RB Ty Montgomery

#97 DL Malcolm Roach

