BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis held his end of the year press conference via zoom instead of the typical media roundup in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl.

Loomis was asked about quarterback Drew Brees and how his decision to stay or retire effects how the Saints head into the offseason and he said, “we’ll wait for him.”

For Loomis’ full interview, click the video provided.