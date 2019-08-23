Landry List: Taysom Hill “perfect” 3rd QB

NFL Scout and Consultant Chris Landry gives his second “Landry List” of the New Orleans Saints preseason. The Saints had a come-from-behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers, and quarterback Taysom Hill led the charge.

Landry’s focus this week is on the quarterback group, and he says that Hill gives New Orleans a favorable scenario with him on the depth chart.

“It’s the perfect third quarterback situation. If you think about with the proliferation of athletic quarterbacks in college, that some can be very effective passing. It’s an ideal number three quarterback.,” Landry says.

