NEW ORLEANS, LA – Networking can be the difference when trying to land a job, and veteran wide out Bennie Fowler has proved how effective that can be in the NFL.

This offseason, Fowler was invited to a private workout with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Brees asked Fowler a simple question. The answer, led to Fowler signing a contract.

For more on the story, click the video provided.