GALLERY: Spotlight on Saints for Sunday Night Football

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints speaks with Mark Murphy, president of the Green Bay Packers prior to the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after kicking a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Photos courtesy: Getty Images

Tune in to NBC Local 33 for the rest of the game action & a LIVE report from the Superdome after the game.

For updates throughout the game, click on the Saints game blog here.

