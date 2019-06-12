From Rugby Standout to New Orleans Saint??

Tristan Blewett says he got a call that seemed like it was ‘out of the blue,’ to come participate in a tryout with the New Orleans Saints.

How much does the South African rugby player actually know about the game of football? He admits it’s not much, but he is having fun giving it a try.

I got a call saying they saw some clips of me (on the Internet),” Blewett told reporters at the Saints practice facility on Tuesday. “I can’t really afford to live in two worlds right now, I’m going to try and focus on [football] and see where it goes.”

Even if it doesn’t work out for Blewett with football, he already has a roster spot on the New Orleans Gold rugby team.

