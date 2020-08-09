Emmanuel Sanders eyeing another Super Bowl victory

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Emmanuel Sanders made it clear that he came to play for the Saints because he feels like he can win another Super Bowl with this organization

“2014 was probably the only pass-happy offense I’ve been in,” said Sanders. In his 10-year NFL career, his 2014 season with the Denver Broncos was his best statistically. In 2014, he averaged 13.9 yards a catch, recorded over 14-hundred receiving yards and caught 9 touchdowns.

Sanders has played in three Super Bowls with three different teams, winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

For more on the story, click the video provided.