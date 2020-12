NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Drew Brees’ return did not go as expected. In the Saints 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Brees completed just 44% of his passes, threw an interception and did not have a first down until the second quarter.

Brees was without wide receivers Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway.

Head coach Sean Payton spoke after the loss and said the offensive struggles begin and end on third down.

