Demario Davis pays homage those who served this country

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints kneels on the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints defense continues to be a threat to its opponents.



Captain and veteran linebacker, Demario Davis, led the team with a game-high 11 tackles and a sack as he reached the century mark in stops for the second consecutive season against the Atlanta Falcons.



However, what he does off the field matters more to him. Davis recently received the Salute to Service Award nominee for the New Orleans Saints.



“It is a tremendous honor. I have a lot of family members that have served in pretty much all of the branches: The Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force. I have had family members, including my dad, do multiple tours. The military means so much to our country. Those are real life, everyday heroes that put their life on the line so we can be free. This award is a tremendous way to recognize, honor, and praise those individuals. So, this is a tremendous honor and something I care about deeply and take very seriously,” said Davis.

Davis as always, is a key player for the Saints and will need to continue bringing the heat on Sunday when facing Ryan Tannehill and a Tennessee Titans offense.