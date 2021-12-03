Cowboys first win at Superdome since 2009; Saints frustrated

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 02: Carlos Watkins #91 of the Dallas Cowboys runs into the endzone for a touchdown as Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints defends in the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Cowboys get their first win at the Superdome since 2009 Saints defense came out the gates early in the game and had a few offensive sparks, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Cowboys. RB Tony Pollard rushed for a team-high 71 yards. WR CeeDee Lamb had 89 yards.



“I don’t think anyone on our team has that losing mindset. We always looks to win. We look to win each and every day. We’re a winning program. The players that we have here are not used to losing. We’re going to go into next week looking to win. we’re going to keep fighting,” said safety PJ Williams.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s unfamiliar territory for us. It’s my fifth year, and I haven’t experienced anything like this since I have been a Saint. the thing that we have talked about internally is that there are no guarantees in this game, and I’d say that this group, the leadership, everyone continues to work and put their heads down to do everything you can do create opportunities to win football games. But there’s no guarantees. We’re going to continue to work and do everything we can to get back on a win streak, but yes this is disappointing,” said quarterback Taysom Hill.

With a handful of starters who were out for the Saints, New Orleans was really going to have to get creative with play calling and pull tricks out of their sleeve, but they fell short. The Saints are back on the road to take on the Jets on December 12th.