At Saints camp, receivers with short resumes getting a shot

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A notable subplot to the Saints’ highly scrutinized quarterback competition involves the players on the other end of the passes.

New Orleans is giving a number of receivers with relatively short NFL resumes chances to play significant snaps during training camp. The Saints will open the regular season without their top two receivers from 2020 because of Michael Thomas’ recent ankle surgery and Emmanuel Sanders’ departure in free agency.

Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson said there’s a “great opportunity” for many of the less established receivers in camp to win a roster spot.

(Story via The Associated Press)