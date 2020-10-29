Alvin ‘human highlight reel’ Kamara is off to one of his best starts

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – When it comes to injuries, the Chicago Bears are in a similar position as the Saints. Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson is currently in concussion protocol this week, and their starting center is dealing with a calf injury following Monday nights loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Bears run game is almost nonexistent, in New Orleans, running back Alvin Kamara is hitting his stride leading the NFL in combine yards and at the perfect time with injuries to the Saints top wide outs.

