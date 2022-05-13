The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 11, at the Atlanta Falcons and features three primetime games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants.

The Saints will open their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, when they play the Falcons (noon CT). It will be the ninth time that the Saints have opened their season against Atlanta.

After starting the regular season on the road, the Saints will open their Caesars Superdome slate, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18 (noon) and then will close out the first three games of their NFC South Slate at the Carolina Panthers on September 25 (noon), the first time the Saints have began with three straight division contests since 1995, when they resided in the NFC West. New Orleans will then travel to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2 (8:30 a.m.) in a contest that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network. Upon returning from overseas, New Orleans will immediately spring into action the following Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome on October 9 (noon).

New Orleans will then host the Cincinnati Bengals the following Sunday (October 16; noon) for the first matchup of their 2022 NFC North slate and then will have a quick turnaround to travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football (October 20) as part of Amazon’s new exclusive streaming package, which will have a 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff. New Orleans will then host the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30 (noon), their 14th opponent as part of the 17-game season that was introduced in 2021. The Saints will then play a home Monday Night Football contest for the fourth consecutive season as they host the Baltimore Ravens on November 7 (7:15 p.m.).javascript:falseSaints Schedule Release 2022 | Cam Jordan, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Choppa, Juvenile host Game Night

New Orleans will then begin one of their most challenging stretches of the season where they face four consecutive 2021 playoff teams, three on the road, starting with when they travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on November 13 (noon), before they return to New Orleans to host the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams on November 20 (noon). The four-game stretch will conclude with road tilts at San Francisco on November 27 (3:25 p.m.) and at Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football (December 5-7:15 p.m.).

Following the Buccaneers matchup, New Orleans will have a Week 14 bye, the latest the Saints have had a week off since the National Football League’s institution of the bye system in 1990. Following the bye, the Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 contest (Date and Time TBD), play at Cleveland on Christmas Eve (noon) and at the Philadelphia Eagles on New Years Day (noon). New Orleans will close out the 2022 regular season, when they host Carolina in Week 18 (Date and time to be announced following conclusion of Week 17 contests).

(Release via the New Orleans Saints)